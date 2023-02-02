MANILA -- Award-winning actress Vilma Santos is a proud first-time grandmother as she shared an adorable photo of Isabella Rose, the daughter of her son Luis Manzano and his wife Jessy Mendiola.

"Welcome to the world baby Rosie! Momsie Vi loves you so much. Proud of you!!! Sooooo adorable. God bless you always my baby Peanut. I love you!" Santos captioned her post on Instagram.

Manzano, 41, and Mendiola, 30, welcomed Isabella Rose last December.

The two got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they belatedly announced two months later.

