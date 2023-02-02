MANILA -- The country's premiere vocal ensemble The CompanY will be having a meet-and-greet this Sunday, February 5, at the Ayala Malls The 30th for the grand launch of its album “Gitna.”

The veteran OPM vocal group composed of Annie Quintos, Moy Ortiz, OJ Mariano, and Sweet Plantado will be releasing their album in CD format.

“It’s no secret that most Filipinos are natural singers. It’s because of this that we decided to release the minus one/ backing tracks of half of the ‘Gitna’ album so that it gives our audience a chance to sing lead vocals on these beautiful OPM songs,” Ortiz shared in a statement.

"Gitna" is the group’s 29th studio album which was released under Star Music. It consists of 10 original and reimagined tracks “Ambon,” “Disco Plantito, Disco Plantita,” “Hideaway,” “Kumusta Ka,” “Sa May Bintana,” “‘Sang Tawag Mo Lang,” “Sukob Na,” “Sumakabilang Puso,” “Walang Sayang,” and its title track “Gitna.”

The album’s CD version also features a bonus track.

“Our campy/novelty disco song, ‘Disco Plantito, Disco Plantita,’ has a new remix entitled ‘Discoteca Pandemica,’ a remix that harks back to the flamboyant days of disco. ...So the minus ones and the bonus remix make ‘Gitna’ CD album a very special collectible for OPM lovers and audiophiles alike," Ortiz added.

Aside from the album, The CompanY is also set to serenade their fans with their trademark vocal harmony in the upcoming “Open Hearted” concert at the Music Museum on February 14.

The CompanY will perform tracks from “Gitna,” as well as other audience favorites and will be joined by guests Davey Langit and Nica Del Rosario.

