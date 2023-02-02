Seth Fedelin irked by accusations he's copying Daniel Padilla

Photo from Seth Fedelin's Instagram account

MANILA – Seth Fedelin admitted he does not like it when people accuse him of imitating Daniel Padilla.

The “Dirty Linen” actor said this during an interview with Push when asked to name one rumor that really irked him.

“Yung ginagaya ko daw si Kuya DJ. Minsan naiinis ako,” he said. “Nagpagupit na nga ako eh para maiba. Baka kasi sabihin ginagaya ko na naman.”

Fedelin added he does not understand where these comparisons are coming from.

“Actually hindi naman ako sa naiinis. More on ano lang, ‘Why? Bakit may ganun?’ Pero okay lang, I am thankful pa rin,” he said.

Meanwhile, the actor shared how grateful he is to still be with ABS-CBN after everything that happened in recent years.

“Nagpapasalamat ako kasi nandito pa rin ako sa ABS kasi ang daming nangyari eh. Pero kahit paano, busy pa rin naman tayo. Hindi tayo nawawalan ng blessing. Iyon ang ipinagpapasalamat ko,” he said.

On what he’s looking forward to the most this 2023, he said: “Siyempre yung ‘Dirty Linen.’ Excited tayo diyan. And malay natin, baka magkaroon tayo ng pelikula.”

Currently, the Kapamilya network is building up the love team of Fedelin with Francine Diaz.