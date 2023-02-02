Sean Tristan has this to tell to best friend Raven Rigor

Photo from PARCINQ's Instagram account

MANILA – Showbiz newcomer Sean Tristan knows when to give words of affirmation to his best friend, actor Raven Rigor.

Tristan did not hesitate to publicly show his support to “Dirty Linen” star Rigor in a heartwarming exchange on Twitter.

Rigor tweeted about taking time in achieving greater heights at a young age which Tritan, who was his co-actor in iWant series “Beach Bros,” took as an opportunity to tell the young actor how proud they are of him.

“The world often tells you to achieve great heights at such a young age but small steps are still valid and it’s really okay to slow down,” Rigor tweeted.

Tristan replied: “Seeing your growth and milestones over the past few months is more than enough for you and the people around you to be proud.”

seeing your growth and milestones over the past few months is more than enough for you and the people around you to be proud. some miserable people just find a way to ruin things 😌 you are amazing. in so many ways, my best friend — sean tristan (@seantristan_) February 1, 2023

He also took a swipe at some “miserable people” who find ways to "ruin things" for Rigor.

“You are amazing. in so many ways, my best friend,” Sean added.

Tristan and Rigor rose to fame in their breakout roles in the iWantTFC series “Beach Bros" starred by Kyle Echarri and Chie Filomeno.

Last August, they were also unveiled as the cover stars of the “Fresh” issue of the pop culture publication PARCINQ. The two were profiled as among their generation’s most promising actors.

Rigor and Tristan, both 20, became social media darlings in July with their portrayals of friends-turned-sweethearts Pete and Jeremy in “Beach Bros,” a coming-of-age series that follows five teenage boys as they meet newcomers at their remote beach resort.



