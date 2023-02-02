Sam Smith dedicates new album 'Gloria' to fans

British singer Sam Smith dedicated the release of their new album "Gloria" to their fans.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Smith said it was a joy to write and sing the tracks about people.

"Dearest Sailors, it feels like I’ve been working my whole life for this album release, a chance to showcase to you my artistry and all that inspires me to do what I do," Smith said.

"The force, however, that inspires me more than anything in this world, is you. Humans are the greatest source of inspiration for all artists, I believe. I watch you, my friends, my family and myself; I write stories that I hope will help you and be your friend in your loneliest hours but also your happiest hours, too," they added.

Smith also looked back into the start of their career and said: "Sailors, you have stuck with me through every challenge that comes with growing up, all the life I’ve lived these past 10 years."

"I am eternally thankful to you. I work everyday for you, striving to make you proud and move you. Gloria is dedicated to you. I love you all. But it’s deeper than that."

Smith made their comeback with "Unholy" with Kim Petras which went to the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Smith has 4 Grammy awards including Best New Artist in 2015, as well as Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Stay With Me," and Best Pop Vocal Album for "In The Lonely Hour."

