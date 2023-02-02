MANILA -- Members of the South Korean pop group ENHYPEN have arrived in Manila for their upcoming three-night concert at the Mall of Asia on February 3, 4 and 5.

Photos and clips of the group at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Wednesday night were uploaded on social media by their fans.





The fans also expressed their excitement as the hashtags #WelcomeToManila_ENHYPEN, #EN_WORLDTOUR_MANIFESTO and #MANIFESTO_IN_MANILA became top trending topics on Twitter.

Enhypen visited Manila last December for a fan meet organized by a cosmetics brand that the band endorses.

The upcoming concerts are part of Enhypen's "Manifesto" world tour, which made stops in the United States and Japan in recent months.

Composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Niki, Enhypen was formed through the survival reality show "I-LAND," and debuted in November 2020 with the extended play (EP) "Border: Day One."

The septet has become a commercial success, with its recent releases reportedly selling millions of copies.

RELATED VIDEO