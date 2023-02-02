MANILA -- Due to insistent public demand, additional tickets will be available for Moira dela Torre's concert on Friday, February 3, at the Araneta Coliseum.

This was announced by talent agency Cornestone Entertainment Inc. in a social media post on Wednesday.

"Moira fans! We heard you! Araneta Coliseum has allowed us to open up one more row para lang sa inyo! Para sa mga naghahanap ng second chance diyan, ito na ang sign! Wag niyo na palampasin ang chance to see Moira live this Friday!" the caption read.

The February 3 concert at the Big Dome will kick off Dela Torre's first-ever world tour in the US, Canada and the Middle East. Moira Tour 2023 will start on February 10 and runs April 1.

Dela Torre recently reached a new social-media milestone as she hit 4 million followers on Instagram. She also gained over 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

She was also a big winner at the last 13th PMPC Star Awards for Music, where she bagged the Album of the Year for "Patawad," along with Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year for her massive hit "Paubaya," which she wrote with her ex-husband Jason Hernandez.

Dela Torre also won the Female Recording Artist of the Year for the same song.

