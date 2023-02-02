The ABS-CBN ELJ building in Quezon City lights up in the network’s colors on the eve of the first year anniversary of the denial of its franchise renewal at the hands of the House of Representatives on July 9, 2021. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News/FILE

MANILA – ABS-CBN continues to reap recognitions from various award-giving bodies including the 5th Gawad Lasallianeta held last January 30.

ABS-CBN was chosen as the Most Outstanding Media Company by De La Salle Araneta University’s students, faculty, and administrators.

Comedian Vice Ganda led the Kapamilya winners with four trophies, winning Most Outstanding Twitter Influencer, Most Outstanding Social Media Personality, Most Influential Multimedia Filipino Celebrity and Most Outstanding Entertainment Show Host.

Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo also won big in the event, taking home Most Outstanding Brand Endorser, Most Influential TV Filipino Celebrity and Most Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series.

Her boyfriend Daniel Padilla, on the other hand, was named Most Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series.

Anne Curtis was named Most Outstanding Variety Show Host for noontime program “It’s Showtime!” which was awarded as the Most Outstanding Variety Show.

ABS-CBN Entertainment, one of the leading accounts on social media platforms, took home the Most Outstanding YouTube Channel and Most Outstanding Facebook Page.

In the news department, veteran broadcaster Karen Davila and Noli de Castro claimed the Most Outstanding Female News Anchor and Most Outstanding Public Affairs Show Host, respectively.

Award-winning journalist Jeff Canoy received the Most Outstanding Male News Correspondent trophy. TeleRadyo was the Most Outstanding Digital Radio Station.

