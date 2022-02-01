Jill (Jodi Sta. Maria) contemplates kicking out David (Zanjoe Marudo) after discovering his affair with Lexy (Sue Ramirez). ABS-CBN

(The full episode can be watched for free on iWantTFC and on Viu.)

“Doc Jill” ranked among the top trends on Twitter on Tuesday, as the character portrayed by Jodi Sta. Maria reeled from her discovery of her husband’s affair, in the primetime episode of “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

In the February 1 TV broadcast of the ABS-CBN series, Jill braved facing her husband, David (Zanjoe Marudo) at his birthday party, where his mistress, Lexy (Sue Ramirez), was also a guest.

Feigning ignorance, Jill went along with David’s affectionate gestures, vowing, in her speech also heard by Lexy, that she would not let anyone ruin their family.

“Ito lang mapapangako ko sa’yo: Hangga’t kaya ko, hindi ko hahayaan na may sumira sa ating dalawa,” she said.

Pretending to be sick, Jill headed home accompanied by their son, Gio (Zaijan Jaranilla), while David continued entertaining guests at the party.

Overcome with emotions, Jill packed David’s clothes and destroyed his prized drone gear. While resolute at first to kick David out, Jill became visibly conflicted, at the thought of their son losing his father.

TRENDING!!! Maraming salamat sa mga nakisama sa gigil!!! Bukas ulit mga sis ha! #TBMVPromise pic.twitter.com/xAassSxWmw — Dreamscape Entertainment (@DreamscapePH) February 1, 2022

As the dramatic scenes aired on Tuesday night, the episode’s official hashtag, #TBMVBetrayal, aside from “Doc Jill,” ranked among the top 10 trends on Twitter in the Philippines.

Fans were vocal with their sympathy for Jill, with many once again commending Sta. Maria’s nuanced portrayal of a scorned wife. Marudo and Ramirez’s performances as a cheating couple, too, drew praise, given their effectiveness in exasperating viewers.

Directed by Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay, “The Broken Marriage Vow” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and Jeepney Tv, with 48-hour advanced episodes available on iWantTFC and Viu.