MANILA -- Vice Ganda, Kim Chiu, Ivana Alawi, and Kapamilya love teams are nominated for this year's PUSH Awards.

ABS-CBN's Entertainment website PUSH, announced the nominees as it "continues to honor those who power digital media by spreading good vibes and inspiration especially during these trying times."

Fans now have chance to support their idol by voting for them in seven categories on push.abs-cbn.com/vote. The voting started last January 31 and will end on February 27. The winners will be announced in a virtual awarding ceremony that will happen on March 4.

Below is the full list of nominees in the PUSH Awards:

Popular Love Team of the Year

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano (DonBelle)

Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes (SethDrea)

Kyle Echarri and Francine Diaz (KyCine)

Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza (KarJon)

Kobie Brown and Andi Abaya (KoDrea)

Content Creator of the Year

Kim Chiu

Ivana Alawi

Alex Gonzaga

Madam Inutz

Zeinab Harake



Social Media Personality of the Year

Vice Ganda

Nadine Lustre

Darren Espanto

Heart Evangelista

KC Concepcion

Music Personality of the Year

Maymay Entrata

Gigi De Lana

BINI

BGYO

SB19

Favorite On-screen Performance of 2021

Jodi Sta. Maria (“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin”)

Yassi Pressman (“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano”)

JM de Guzman (“Init Sa Magdamag”)

Andrea Brillantes (“Huwag Kang Mangamba”)

Erich Gonzales (“La Vida Lena”)

Trending TikToker of 2021

Andrea Brillantes

Niana Guerrero

AC Bonifacio

AJ Raval

Esnyr Ranollo

Celebrity Mom of the Year