MANILA -- Vice Ganda, Kim Chiu, Ivana Alawi, and Kapamilya love teams are nominated for this year's PUSH Awards.
ABS-CBN's Entertainment website PUSH, announced the nominees as it "continues to honor those who power digital media by spreading good vibes and inspiration especially during these trying times."
Fans now have chance to support their idol by voting for them in seven categories on push.abs-cbn.com/vote. The voting started last January 31 and will end on February 27. The winners will be announced in a virtual awarding ceremony that will happen on March 4.
Below is the full list of nominees in the PUSH Awards:
Popular Love Team of the Year
- Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano (DonBelle)
- Seth Fedelin and Andrea Brillantes (SethDrea)
- Kyle Echarri and Francine Diaz (KyCine)
- Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza (KarJon)
- Kobie Brown and Andi Abaya (KoDrea)
Content Creator of the Year
- Kim Chiu
- Ivana Alawi
- Alex Gonzaga
- Madam Inutz
- Zeinab Harake
Social Media Personality of the Year
- Vice Ganda
- Nadine Lustre
- Darren Espanto
- Heart Evangelista
- KC Concepcion
Music Personality of the Year
- Maymay Entrata
- Gigi De Lana
- BINI
- BGYO
- SB19
Favorite On-screen Performance of 2021
- Jodi Sta. Maria (“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin”)
- Yassi Pressman (“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano”)
- JM de Guzman (“Init Sa Magdamag”)
- Andrea Brillantes (“Huwag Kang Mangamba”)
- Erich Gonzales (“La Vida Lena”)
Trending TikToker of 2021
- Andrea Brillantes
- Niana Guerrero
- AC Bonifacio
- AJ Raval
- Esnyr Ranollo
Celebrity Mom of the Year
- Anne Curtis
- Elisse Joson
- Janella Salvador
- Andi Eigenmann
- Dimples Romana