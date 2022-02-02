Mica Javier pens birthday message for husband Jay R

MANILA -- R&B artist Jay R celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, February 1.

On Instagram, Jay R's wife, actress-singer Mica Javier, posted their sweet snaps together.

"Happy birthday to my husband, my best friend, my lover, my pillar of strength, the kindest most generous soul," Javier wrote, tagging Jay R.

"Thank God for today coz you were born & you make this world a better place not just for me but for everyone who is lucky enough to meet & know you. HBD boo, love you!" she added.

In the comment section of her post, Jay R left the message: "Love you boo."

In an Instagram post, Jay R thanked all those who remembered his birthday. He also vowed to continue making music and producing live shows.

"Thank you for all your birthday shawtouts and for all the love everyone has been showing me. I have much love for you too. I’m grateful for you because without you there wouldn’t be a King of R&B of the Philippines. Your support means everything to me. I continuously vow to drop only the hottest music and produce the best live shows for you. 2022 is gonna be a grate year for all of us," he wrote.

Jay R and Javier tied the knot in Boracay in March 2020.

They are set to stage a show in Los Angeles on February 14 and in Las Vegas on March 5.

