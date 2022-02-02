‘Sexy Babe’ contestants Jhade Torres and Day Gonzales were both proclaimed winners of the ‘It’s Showtime’ pageant on Wednesday. ABS-CBN

Competitors in a popular pageant segment of “It’s Showtime” ended up collaborating — and became joint winners — in a hilarious turn of events in the live episode on Wednesday.

Both “Sexy Babe” contenders for the day — Jhade Torres of Manila and Day Gonzales of Angono — charmed with their wit and confidence.

Their impromptu “collab” unfolded during Gonzales’s turn to showcase her talent, playing the flute. Striking a wrong note, Gonzales laughed and had the hosts in a fit of laughter.

Vice Ganda joked that the stray note would cost Gonzales the chance of winning, even if she impressed in the earlier part of her interview.

The exchange snowballed into Torres, who was the backstage, getting involved upon the suggestion of Vice Ganda. Performing “Tanging Yaman,” Gonzales played the flute, while Torres sang.

Both contestants’ fun-loving antics endeared them to the judges, headed by screen veteran Ruffa Gutierrez. The result: Torres and Gonzales were both proclaimed daily winners who will return on Saturday for the weekly round.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC.