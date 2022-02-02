'I know who I am': How Belle Mariano handles criticisms

MANILA -- Actress-recording artist Belle Mariano shared how she handle criticisms from other people.

"I just don't let it define me po. As long as I know who I am," Mariano said on Star Magic's "Inside News" on Tuesday.

"Mayroon naman pong constructive criticism, feeling ko importante rin po 'yon para alam din po natin kung ano pa ang kaya nating i-improve. Let's say may comment sila about sa acting ko, at least there's always room for improvement. I take it that way po," she added.

In the interview, Mariano also shared her message for herself.

"Magte-thank you ako sarili ko. Thank you for holding on throughout those years. You are doing great and get ready for 2022. It might be a roller coaster ride but just remember what you want, your passion, what you love, your core and you will get through it," Mariano said.

Last Saturday, Mariano held her first-ever digital concert "Daylight."

After the concert, Mariano will star in season 2 of the hit series "He's Into Her" with her onscreen partner Donny Pangilinan.

"Talagang hinihintay ko rin kasi kasi gusto ko na talaga sagutan 'yung Season 1. I actually read the script na rin, talagang wow jampacked ng emotions at lahat talaga. As in lahat ng questions ko nung Season 1 ay nasagot," she said.

Mariano said she is also excited to work again with the other cast members of the series.

"It's been a while na rin po since I last saw them. So I really can't wait na mabuo kami ulit, HIH Squad. Let's be high school students again," she said.

