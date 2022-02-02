Wilbert Ross stars in the sex-comedy 'Boy Bastos'



MANILA -- Hashtags member Wilbert Ross patiently waited for nearly five years for the big break to come his way.

He didn’t mind playing bit parts and supporting roles in his early films. He debuted on the big screen as early as 2017, when he played a bit role in Joel Lamangan’s comedy flick, “Bes and the Beshies,” along with his fellow Hashtags members Nikko Natividad and Jon Lucas.

The following year, Ross again starred in Raynier Brizuela’s comedy, “Asuang.” That was followed by Cathy Garcia Molina’s romance drama, “Hello Love, Goodbye,” that topbilled Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards.

Ross also did dramatic projects on TV, like for “Maalaala Mo Kaya” and “Ipaglaban Mo,” as well as in the fantasy series, “Wansapanataym.”

When Ross joined Viva last year, he initially played supporting roles in Al Tantay’s comedy, “Shoot, Shoot: ‘Di Ko Siya Titigilan” and GB Sampedro’s “Crush Kong Curly,” where he was paired with sexy actress AJ Raval.

That role led to Ross’ sexy comedy, “Boy Bastos,” where he essays the title role for the first time. The character is the trending Internet sensation in the early 2000s.

When Ross read the script of “Boy Bastos,” that was the only time he was fully convinced to accept the project. He was given three leading ladies in this project. He plays the character of Felix, a virgin teenage student who has a pretty girlfriend, Cathy (Jela Cuenca).

Felix has a sexy classmate (Rob Guinto) and falls for his substitute teacher in biology, Katey (Rose Van Jinkel), who stays in his house under strange circumstances. Eventually, Katey becomes Felix’s personal teacher in life and also in sex.

Although the role requires Ross to show some skin, he has no reservation when he gave his nod to “Boy Bastos,” that will stream on Vivamax starting February 18.

“Walang reason para tanggihan ko ang project,” Ross told ABS-CBN News. “Maganda ang script at maganda ang character ko. ‘Yun ang nag-push sa akin para hindi mag-doubt kahit kaunti man lang para ituloy itong movie.”

Ross insisted he was able to relate to his character of Felix in “Boy Bastos,” where he stars with Bob Jbeili and Andrew Muhlach, who play his classmates in the comedy flick.

“‘Yung kapusukan niya bilang isang lalake,” Ross recalled. “When I was 16, may ganu’ng experiences ako. Pero ‘pag na-in-love siya, para siyang kabayo na wala siyang makitang ibang babae sa harap niya.”

The 24-year-old Ross disclosed he went through his teenage life with no regrets. “Napagdaanan ko ‘yung teenage life ko ng maayos at walang regrets.

“Nagawa ko ‘yung mga bagay na gusto kong gawin at curious akong gawin. Lalo na nu’ng nagpunta na ako sa Manila to join showbiz. Marami akong naranasan na mga bagay.

“Nandito na ako sa point ng life ko na medyo safe side ngayon. Kailangan ko ng isipin at i-secure ang sarili ko at life ko. Of course, meron pa ding kaunting kapilyuhan. Hindi naman natin mai-iwasan ‘yun.”

Admittedly, Ross's teenage life was guarded by his strict parents in Davao del Sur, where he was brought to and from school. However, when he came to Manila by the time he was 19, Ross was able to explore a new world.

He dauntlessly tried every audition possible – from “Pinoy Big Brother” to “Tawag ng Tanghalan” on “It’s Showtime” to “Pinoy Boyband Superstar.” Eventually, the breaks started opening up for the 6-foot-tall Ross.

He joined Hashtags on “It’s Showtime,” where he was given a daily TV exposure. Later, Ross was also able to hone his singing talent. Music is one direction that he has also taken. He not only displays his acting talent in “Boy Bastos,” he also sings the theme.

“I am pushing for my music career,” Ross said. “Hindi ko siya pinapabayaan. Naglalabas din ako ng mga singles.”

In “Crush Kong Curly,” shown last year, Ross wrote and recorded the theme song of the film. Similarly, he performed “O, Diyos Ko" for “Boy Bastos.”

“I want it that for my every film project, as much as possible, I try my best na ako rin ang kumakanta ng background music ‘pag narinig niyo,” Ross said. “Parang napo-promote ko ang dalawang bagay na mahal ko, singing and acting.”

Back in 2020, Ross also graced the soundtrack of Theodore Boborol’s “James and Pat and Dave,” with Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio and Donnie Pangilinan. Ross recorded the track, “Maaari Ba?”

In his future film project, Ross wants to try a psycho-thriller. He wants to essay the hero or anti-hero character in the film. “That is my dream role,” Ross admitted. “Just to prove that I can do a lot of things, not just comedy.”

