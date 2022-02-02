Film, theater stalwart Rustica Carpio dies at 91

Film and theater stalwart Rustica Carpio



MANILA -- Veteran actress Rustica Carpio, best known for her decades-long contribution in film, theater and the academe, passed on Tuesday at age 91.

“She died peaceful in her sleep at our home in Imus, Cavite,” Carpio’s niece Michelle Tibayan told ABS-CBN News, citing complications of old age as cause of death.

“Bedridden na din for the last two years,“ she said.

Carpio’s nieces Nessea Carpio and Myrea Carpio Baquira also informed ABS-CBN News that their aunt expired around 4 p.m. Tuesday. For now, the Carpio family has opted for a private wake in Cavite.

Best known for her award-winning role as Lola Puring in Brillante Mendoza’s 2009 movie “Lola” with Anita Linda, Carpio made a distinctive mark in many other movies like “Nunal sa Tubig,” “Tarima,” “Aparisyon,“ and “Ano ang Kulay ng Nakalimutang Pangarap”; and stage plays where she portrayed, among others, Leonor Rivera and Lady Macbeth. She was also in the ABS-CBN teleseryes “100 Days to Heaven” and “Aryana.”

For “Lola,” she won a string of awards, notably the Gawad Urian for Best Actress, the Crystal Simorgh for Best International Actress at the Fajr International Film Festival in Iran, and the Las Palmas International Film Festival for Best Actress in Spain.

Calling her an irreplaceable loss, director Mendoza told ABS-CBN News Wednesday that he and Carpio were still in touch until last year. “More than my actress, she was a dear friend. Lalong tumibay ang pagkakaibigan namin pagkatapos ng 'Lola,'“ Mendoza related.

“Isa siya sa institusyon ng teatro at pelikula at malaking bahagi niya ng industriya at ehemplo sa mga bagong henerasyon ng artista. Sana magpatuloy ang kanyang pamana sa sining.”

Aside from “Lola,” Carpio also played an Abu Sayyaf hostage victim in Mendoza’s 2011 international movie “Captive” with Hollywood and French actress Isabelle Huppert. She also appeared in his film “Resbak” before the pandemic and in one of his short films.

A Doctor of Philosophy in Literature graduate from the New York University, Carpio was also the dean of the College of Mass Communication at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines. She also enriched the arts and communications programs of many other universities.

She was also a singer, a Palanca award-winning essayist, book author and one-time member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) during the Ramos administration. Carpio continued to teach shortly before the pandemic.

Her niece Michelle told ABS-CBN News of her last poignant moment with the bedridden Carpio.

“Sabi niya meron na nasulat na drama para sa aming dalawa. Magda-drama tayo, magpa-practice tayo,“ she related. “Up to the end, sining pa rin ang nasa puso at isip niya.”