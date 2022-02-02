Screenshot from Belle Mariano's concert. KTX

“Get ready.”

This was part of actor Donny Pangilinan’s message to his onscreen partner should he meet the actress’ younger version.

In a "kilig" moment for many DonBelle fans, Pangilinan gave a short yet meaningful message to a younger Mariano during her first-ever solo concert “Daylight” last Saturday.

“I would tell younger Belle to get ready kasi grabe 'yung mangyayari sa buhay mo. You won't be ready for it. It will just come,” said Pangilinan, alluding to the meteoric success of Mariano in showbiz.

Mariano, on the other hand, had an even shorter message to her younger self: “You're gonna be okay.”

Pangilinan's guesting was one of the highlights of the trending digital concert of Mariano where he even played keyboard for the first time in an event.

Pangilinan and Mariano performed “For Your Eyes Only” accompanied by the actor on keyboard.

Netizens gushed when Pangilinan stood up and asked Mariano for a short dance during the song’s instrumental break.

“It really means so much na nandito ka,” Mariano told Pangilinan after their number.

“Ano ka ba? Para sa 'yo,” Pangilinan answered. “Actually, I never played the keyboard in an event, live, before. The fact na 'For Your Eyes Only' na theme song pa ng first-ever movie natin, it's such an honor to be here sa concert ni Belle Mariano.”

After their performance, they answered some questions from their fans around the world which included their dream date.

“Ang dream date ko simple lang e. Magandang view. Simple lang, dinner or lunch, with buildings or a good sunset, good beach view,” Pangilinan said.

“I think the place doesn't matter. It's the person you spend it with,” the actress answered.

They were also asked about the lesson they’ve learned from each other since becoming closer after a series of projects together.

Mariano, as she used to say in media interviews, took pride on her patience in fighting for her dreams.

“Never give up on your dreams. This journey has been tough. Lahat na, all the pain, all the joy. Going back to when I was a kid, I was just dreaming of this. And now, I'm here,” Mariano said.

Pangilinan echoed the actress’ answer and added the value of learning and focusing on positivity.

“That's something I have learned from you, too -- to keep moving forward, keep learning, keep growing, focus on the positivity, keep believing in yourself,” he said.

DonBelle has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the past year through the ABS-CBN series “He’s Into Her” followed by the movie “Love Is Color Blind.”