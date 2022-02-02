K-pop boy group BTS has returned to the top of Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart dated February 4 with its hit song “Butter” to tie the Twitter-driven chart’s record set last week by P-pop boy band SB19.

SB19’s “Bazinga” earlier became the longest-staying track at No. 1 in Billboard’s Twitter-driven chart, surpassing the record set by BTS.

The self-empowerment tune ranked first in Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart dated January 29, for a total of seven weeks in the top spot.

According to the latest report by Billboard, “Butter” led with 9.7 million Twitter mentions in the Jan. 21-27 tracking week.

The Hot Trending Songs chart offers is a real-time ranking of the most discussed songs on Twitter globally.

The top 20 tracks over the past 24 hours or the past seven days can be viewed, separate from the weekly version of the chart collating activity from Friday to Thursday of each week.

Over the past three months, “Bazinga” has enjoyed the fervent support of SB19’s A’TIN, or its loyal fanbase, with top-trending hashtags helping ensure the track’s performance in the global chart.