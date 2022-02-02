Bettina Carlos suffers miscarriage

Photo from Bettina Carlos' Instagram account

Actress Bettina Carlos took to Instagram to reveal about her miscarriage and pen an inspiring message to all mothers who lost their children during pregnancy.

“We were pregnant and then no more,” she started in her caption.

“To all the mothers who have lost their children before they could even hold them, feel them, see them (in the flesh or ultrasound), may you too find peace in this: God’s purposes for the lives of our unborn children were fully fulfilled however long or short they were IN us. Their lives did not go to waste,” she continued.

She also wrote a short prayer, thanking God for her other blessings.

“Lord, You were so gracious in giving to us and You are still good even in taking away. Thank you for the fresh hope and new joy You gave us even for a very short while,” Carlos quipped.

“Thank you for the assurance that one day, in heaven, we will see and be with our child. Thank you for what You give when You take away. What we gain from this loss.”

Carlos is married to Mikki Eduardo. They tied the knot in December 2020 in a Christian wedding ceremony held at a garden venue with a view of Taal Lake.

She has a daughter, Amanda, from her previous relationship.