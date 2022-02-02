Adele to perform at Brit Awards 2022

English singer-songwriter Adele is set to perform at the Brit Awards 2022 on February 9.

In an Instagram post, the award-winning artist announced that she will be also meeting her friend, Irish artist Graham Norton.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!” Adele said.

“Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love,” she added.

Adele is nominated for Artist of the Year, Best Pop/RnB Act, Best British Song for “Easy On Me,” and British Album of the Year for “30.”

American rapper Doja Cat earlier announced that she will no longer attend the Brit Awards this year as some of her crew tested positive for COVID-19.

Doja Cat was nominated for Best International Artist and Best International Song for “Kiss Me More” with SZA and was also supposed to perform at the ceremonies.

