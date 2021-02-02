'You are my sunshine': Matteo Guidicelli tells wife Sarah

MANILA – Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo seem to be living their best life as husband and wife.

On Monday, the two were spotted attending a wedding of their friend where they both looked gorgeous in their formal wear.

Guidicelli donned a barong Tagalog, while Geronimo looked radiant in her pink Mark Bumgarner terno.

Posting a picture of his wife on his Instagram page, Guidicelli wrote: “You are my sunshine, my only sunshine.”

The actor’s simple post generated a lot of comments from their friends in showbiz and their supporters alike, with most of them saying they look really happy together.

It has almost been a year since Guidicelli and Geronimo clandestinely tied the knot.

The couple, who got married on February 20, 2020, moved to their new home in October.

In a rare instance, the singer spoke candidly about her married life in a recent, two-part vlog of celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, where the pop star took part in a baking tutorial.

Geronimo said she tends to seek “validation” from her husband while the actor is more “clingy” between the two of them.

“I think ang mga babae, mayroon tayong subconsciously, we always look for validation. You’re making sure na mahal ka nung lalaki,” she said.

For Geronimo, words of affirmation help address that need. “Mahal mo ba ako, mga ganoon, mga pa-cute, parang timang!” she said.

When asked whether her being older by two years than Guidicelli has ever factored in their relationship, Geronimo said, “Hindi naman po.”

“Iyong maturity namin, magkaiba. May mga bagay na mature siya, ako, immature. Tapos feeling ko, mas mature ako sa bagay na ‘to, ta’s siya, malapit na,” she explained, laughing.

