What happened when Andi Eigenmann's daughters met their baby brother

MANILA – Andi Eigenmann and her fiancé, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo, were all smiles as they posed with their kids for a family photoshoot.

The pictorial was to celebrate another milestone in their lives as baby Koa joins their family.

“Had another newborn shoot with @cocoonstudioph. Thank you so much guys,” she wrote on Instagram.

“This time was quicker because everybody gave their all in every click, even Koa who was either asleep or full throughout the shoot,” she added.

Aside from the photos she shared, Eigenmann also uploaded a new vlog where she showed how delighted her daughters Ellie and Lilo were when they first met their baby brother.

Eigenmann gave birth to baby Koa via a cesarean delivery last January 17.

Just weeks ago, Eigenmann and Alipayo had a “breathtaking” underwater engagement shoot, which the actress's mother Jaclyn Jose called the “most romantic proposal” ever.

They have yet to decide and announce when they are going to tie the knot.

