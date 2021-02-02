WATCH: Funny bloopers of 'Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin' stars

MANILA – Since its premiere in August last year, the ABS-CBN series “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” has always been full of confrontational scenes that leave its viewers hooked to its story.

After all, it features a cast that are known for their dramatic chops on camera. Some of them have also been cited for their powerful portrayals on screen through the years.

While the show is all drama, the cast seems to have a lot of fun behind the scenes.

As seen in these blooper reels, the stars of “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” also know how to make fun of themselves.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” began its second book just before 2020 ended.

Additions to the cast of the primetime series were introduced last November ahead of its sophomore season’s November 11 debut.

Among them are Grae Fernandez and Kira Balinger as the adult Jacob and Hope, the respective children of Marissa (Jodi Sta. Maria) and Ellice (Iza Calzado).

In the first season, Jacob and Hope are thought to be step-siblings, with Gabriel (Sam Milby) as their shared father.

Screen veteran Rita Avila and TV leading man Joseph Marco, meanwhile, also joined “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” as totally new characters.

Avila plays Ellice’s mother Belen, while Marco portrays Marissa’s bodyguard Avel who gets entangled in the bitter feud between the former best friends.

Completing the principal cast is screen icon Maricel Soriano, who will return as Marissa’s mother Lucing.

“Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” airs new episode every weeknights and is accessible via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).

