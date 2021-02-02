‘Serving visuals!’ BGYO feature of EXO member Baekhyun’s streetwear label goes viral

(From left) JL, Gelo, Mikki, Nate, and Akira pose for Privé Alliance in a fashion pictorial released over the weekend. Twitter: Privé Alliance

MANILA — Within just days after its official debut, the P-pop boy group BGYO has already landed its first fashion shoot for an international label.

Gelo, Akira, Nate, JL, and Mikki were featured over the weekend by Privé Alliance, the streetwear label of K-pop superstar Baekhyun of EXO.

Baekhyun is co-creative director of the international brand, which was founded by New York-based Filipino fashion editor Danyl Geneciran.

Geneciran is also the visual director of BGYO.

In the photos posted by Privé Alliance across its social media platforms, the boys of BGYO are seen in matching outfits designed by Baekhyun.

Napasigaw nalang kami bigla nung nakita namin to @prive_alliance @danylcg!! Lord, maraming salamat po sa blessings na dumadating samin. 🤍 #BGYO_JL https://t.co/WD75TlgVN8 — BGYO_MEMBERS (@OFCBGYO_MEMBERS) January 31, 2021

“Napasigaw nalang kami bigla nung nakita naming ‘to!” JL wrote on BGYO’s Twitter account. “Lord, maraming salamat po sa blessings na dumadating sa amin.”

On Twitter, Privé Alliance’s feature of “P-pop’s newest group” went viral, with some 13,000 likes and over 5,000 retweets and quote tweets.

The thousands of comments were a mix of excitement from fans over BGYO “serving visuals,” and surprise from those who, thanks to Privé Alliance, were just freshly introduced to the group.

The fashion shoot was released a day after BGYO made its official debut, through a livestreamed launch event featuring individual performances and the premiere of the music video for “The Light,” their debut single.

