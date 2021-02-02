Miko Raval marries long-time girlfriend Kaira Dimatulac

MANILA -- Star Magic artist Miko Raval married his long-time girlfriend Kaira Dimatulac on Monday.

The "Killer Bride" actor exchanged "I dos" with Dimatulac, his college sweetheart in a church wedding at Our Lady of Ephesus Chapel, Bella Rose Gardens in Silang, Cavite.

Photos and clips from their wedding were uploaded on social media by Star Magic.

In their January 2020 interview on "Magandang Buhay," Raval said his relationship with Dimatulac started in 2012, the same year he entered show business.

Even then, Raval already vowed to give his best to Dimatulac. "I will work the hardest leading up to our wedding day dahil she deserves nothing but the best," Raval said.

For her part, Dimatulac said: "Promise ko lang I will be supporting you dito sa journey mo. Ito na 'yung dream mo natutupad na and I will just be here with you supporting you all the way. I promise na hanggang we're together you will be happy."

Raval is known for his character as Favio Serrano in the 2019 hit series "The Killer Bride."

Aside from being an actor, Raval is also a businessman. In 2013, Raval and Dimatulac founded the Steeze Design Studios, a garment manufacturing company.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC