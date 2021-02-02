Mica Javier shares birthday message for husband Jay R

MANILA -- Actress-singer Mica Javier on Monday took to social media to share her birthday message for husband Jay R, who just turned 40.



"I can’t believe I met you at 31 -- it’s been an absolute pleasure to see you evolve into the man you are today; continue to inspire, create, and live life to the fullest with your positive outlook on life that is so infectious. Your smile radiates, your energy elevates and I live for it. You’re a blessing to the world and I am so grateful today exists because God gave the world you. I love you forever," Javier wrote.

In the comment section of her post, Jay R wrote: "You’re so sweet boo. I love you."

In another post, Jay R joked about turning 40. "When I was a kid I thought my hair would be all white by the time I hit 40. I was right," he wrote.

Jay-R and Javier got engaged in 2018. They tied the knot in Boracay in March last year.

