Manilyn Reynes' father passes away

MANILA -- Nelson Reynes, the father of Manilyn Reynes, has passed away, the actress-singer said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Pahuway na, Dy. Wa nay sakit ug ka-lisud para kanimu. Pinangga kaayo ta ka. Namu nilang Aljohn, Kyle, Kirk ug Kael," Reynes wrote.

(Pahinga na, Dy. Wala ng sakit at hirap para sa 'yo. Mahal na mahal kita. Kami nina Aljohn, Kyle, Kirk at Kael.)

"Love you very much. We all love you very much," Reynes added.

Reynes did not disclose details about her father’s death but last January 28, she asked her fans and followers to say a prayer for her father.

In October 2019, Reynes touched the hearts of her fans and netizens as she posted a video of her and mom Louching singing a song for her father.

