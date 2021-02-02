LOOK: Regine Tolentino's daughter gets baptized

MANILA – Actress-dancer Regine Tolentino had daughter Rosie Rignée christened last January 20 at Mt. Carmel Shrine in Quezon City.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Tolentino posted photos from her third daughter's special day.

"Welcome to the Christian world our little angel, we love you so much," Tolentino wrote in the caption.

Tolentino is currently in a relationship with director-photographer Dondi Narciso, who also posted on Instagram a snap from their baby girl's baptism.

Tolentino gave birth to Rosie Rignée on March 17, 2020.

“At a time of uncertainty and anxiety, everyone is looking for a spark of hope, a miracle that will raise our spirits and make everything better. This blessing can come in any shape or form. Ours came on March 17, 2020 at 9:25 p.m.,” Tolentino wrote at the time.

Tolentino also has two daughters with former husband Lander Vera-Perez.

Related video: