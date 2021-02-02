'Anak ng Macho Dancer' producer cries foul over illegal reproduction of movie

MANILA – Film producer Joed Serrano went to the Optical Media Board (OMB) on Tuesday to submit a list of names who are allegedly involved in the illegal reproduction of the movie “Anak ng Macho Dancer.”

Serrano appeared at the OMB office together with some members of the cast of the film.

“Masakit on our part,” he said. “Wala kayong puhunan, hindi kayo umarte, hindi kayo naghubad, wala kayong ginawa, umupo lang kayo, nag-download kayo at binenta niyo. That is so unfair.”

Serrano said piracy is really a big blow to producers like him whose only goal is to help the already struggling local film industry. pic.twitter.com/Zc1gZoBNIf — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) February 2, 2021

The movie premiered last Saturday January 30, but online pirates were quick to reproduce and download the movie. OMB Chairman Christian Natividad handed a pirated DVD copy of the movie to Serrano after a surprise raid in Quiapo last night. pic.twitter.com/xC21Y3SOUP — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) February 2, 2021

Directed by Joel Lamangan, "Anak ng Macho Dancer" stars Sean de Guzman and Allan Paule.

Based on its official synopsis at the KTX page, the movie is a coming of age story of Inno, a typical Gen Z lad who gets affirmation through social media.

He enters the world of male prostitution during the pandemic in order to escape the cruelty of his drug addict father.

He is lured to a life of comfort, which rich businessman Jun Mallari provides. Unknown to him, Mallari is a pyschopatic sexual sadist who kills people for pleasure. It came down to a point that Inno’s only way to escape Mallari is to kill him.

