Janine Gutierrez, Jennica Garcia, and Joel Torre in the January 31 episode of ‘Dirty Linen.’ ABS-CBN

The primetime series starring Janine Gutierrez as a vengeful daughter ranked No. 1 in Twitter trends anew on Tuesday, as the titular “dirty linen” of the family she seeks to bring down came in full view to the public — the result of her latest scheme.

In the January 31 episode of the revenge drama “Dirty Linen,” Alexa (Gutierrez), undercover as the house maid Mila, successfully sabotaged the glitzy awarding ceremony recognizing the Fieros as “family of the year.”

As the matriarch Cielo (Tessie Tomas) approached the stage to give her speech, a pornographic video produced by and showing his son-in-law Ador (Epy Quizon) was shown on screen.

Alexa had obtained the videos from Ador’s hidden “red room” near the Fiero mansion. With her accomplices Abe (Joel Torre), Max (Christian Bables), and Lala (Jennica Garcia) — whose family members were also killed by the Fieros — Alexa devised a plan to publicly humiliate the clan at an event meant to celebrate them.

With Max’s hacking expertise and Lala in disguise as a waiter, the group succeeded in triggering a scandal that would smear the reputation of the Fieros, and damaging the marriage of Ador with Feliz (Angel Aquino).

As “Dirty Linen” aired on Tuesday, its official hashtag #DLSabotage steadily climbed the list of trending topics on Twitter in the Philippines. Before its primetime broadcast ended, the episode ranked No. 1 in country, in the latest indication of popular acclaim for the series, including its powerhouse cast and production.

Directed by Andoy Ranay and Onat Diaz, “Dirty Linen” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

