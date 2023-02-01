'BIHIRA MANGYARI.' All 16 hosts of "It's Showtime" pose for a group photo to mark being complete, a rare instance, in the noontime program's February 1 episode. ABS-CBN

MANILA — "We're finally complete!"

This was Anne Curtis' elated observation in the Wednesday episode of "It's Showtime," as all 16 of the original mainstays plus the recent additions to the noontime program assembled on stage in its opening segment.

"Bihira mangyari 'to!" Vhong Navarro added.

Vice Ganda and Kim Chiu asked for a "group picture" to mark the rare occasion. They also huddled for their traditional "group hug," after posing for a photo.

Vice Ganda, a pioneering "hurado" of "It's Showtime" who would later become one of its main hosts and creative pillars, explained that being complete can be challenging.

"Tina-try po namin makumpleto, pero siyempre, 'di ba, matatanda na tayo, iba-iba na ang priorities sa buhay. May mga naging nanay, naging tatay. Pero as much as possible, tina-try naming makumpleto para sa inyo," the comedy superstar said.

Among the current 16 hosts of "It's Showtime," seven are original mainstays since 2009 — Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis, Vhong Navarro, Jhong Hilario, Karylle, Teddy Corpuz, and Jugs Jugueta.

Over the years, the ABS-CBN program welcomed showbiz veterans and A-list stars as new hosts — the likes of Amy Perez, Kim Chiu, and Ogie Alcasid. Ryan Bang, also a former "hurado" like Vice Ganda and Hilario, later took on regular hosting duties.

Former talents with minor roles, such as dancer Jackie Gonzaga and "Kuya Escort" Ion Perez, would also become regulars with more visibility.

The most recent additions are Vice Ganda's movie sidekicks MC and Lassy, and "Showtime Sexy Babe" contestant Cianne de Guzman — who all joined in late 2022.

The introduction of new hosts mostly came during prolonged absences of the pioneers due to personal reasons — Curtis and Hilario becoming first-time parents with their respective partners; and Navarro's legal battle, among them.

"It's Showtime" airs weekdays and Saturdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

