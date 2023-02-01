These K-pop acts are releasing new music in February

Seventeen BSS. Photo: Twitter/@pledis_17

The K-pop scene continues to heat up, with a mix of veteran and rookie acts releasing new music this February.

Hip-hop trio Epik High kicks off the month, dropping on February 1 the extended play (EP) "Strawberry," which includes 5 tracks, and features GOT7 member Jackson Wang and Hwasa of the girl group Mamamoo.

The EP comes nearly a year since "Epik High Is Here (Part 2)," the second part of the act's 10th studio album.

BSS, a trio comprised of members from the popular boy band Seventeen, will release the single album "Second Wind" on February 6. It marks the sub-group's first comeback since debuting in March 2018.

The 3-track package features Korean rapper Lee Youngji and Norwegian singer Peder Elias.

Meanwhile, former Wanna One member Ha Sung-woon — who is currently serving his mandatory military service — will release a digital single titled "Snowy Stars" on February 8.

On February 13, Key, a member of the veteran boy band SHINee, will release "Killer," a repackage of his second album "Gasoline."

The repackage contains 3 new songs as well as the 11 tracks from "Gasoline," released in August 2022.

On the same day, girl group TripleS will debut with "Assemble."

The act is expected to have 24 members but only 10 will participate in the debut, according to a report by the Korea JoongAng Daily.

TripleS first garnered attention last year with its 4-member sub-group, Acid Angel from Asia, which released the single "Generation."

On February 14, girl groups STAYC and Tri.be are releasing the single album "Teddy Bear" and EP "W.A.Y," respectively.

A day after, female act Purple Kiss will return with its fifth EP "Cabin Fever," while TNX — the first idol group produced by "Gangnam Style" hitmaker Psy — will make its first comeback with the EP "Love Never Dies."

On February 20, popular boy group The Boyz is scheduled to drop its eighth EP "Be Awake."

