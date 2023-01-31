'Salamat sa tiwala': 'Darna' stars pay tribute to Ravelo family

The cast of 'Darna' together with the Ravelo family. Photo by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The cast of "Darna" paid tribute Monday to the Ravelo family for entrusting the story of the titular hero to ABS-CBN.

In a press conference, the cast gave a framed poster of "Darna" to the family as the show is set to conclude in two weeks.

"Maraming salamat po sa pagkakatiwala sa'kin, hindi lang po sa 'kin kung 'di sa bumubuo ng Darna. Maraming salamat po talaga," lead star Jane de Leon said in the press conference.

Creative productions head Julie Ann Benitez also thanked the family for the success of the show.

"Salamat po sa suportang binigay niyo sa 'Darna' and I'd like to congratulate all the cast ng 'Darna' and all the production team, lahat ng bumubuo ng 'Darna.' Hindi naging madali ang journey ng 'Darna' mula sa pagsalo namin ng pelikula," Benitez said.

"Hindi naging madali, height ng pandemic nung inumpisahan namin 'to and yet nandito po kami sa finish line. Nailipad namin si Darna. Maraming salamat sa Ravelo family, sa heirs ng Ravelo, for entrusting us with the project. Sa muling paglipad ni Darna."

Roberta Ravelo-Austria congratulated the team: "Maraming-maraming salamat sa lahat ng media na malaki ang naitulong sa 'Darna.' Ganoon din po."

"I want to congratulate lahat ng directors at lahat ng mga lead stars ng 'Darna' at lahat ng iba pang mga kasamahan at ganoon din po sa lahat ng mga tao behind the caremas. Maraming-maraming salamat sa inyo."

During its half-year on air, Darna became a popular topic on social media, hitting more than 2.3 billion views on TikTok alone in 2022.

Darna’s TV comeback happened three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Darna" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

RELATED VIDEO: