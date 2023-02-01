Photo from Miley Cyrus' Twitter account.

American pop star Miley Cyrus celebrated the success of her comeback single "Flowers" in the US, as well as in many countries.

In this week's charts, "Flowers" enjoyed its second week on the Billboard Hot 100 and also took the top spot in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, and UK.

According to Billboard, "Flowers" drew 59.8 million streams, 40.8 million radio airplay audience impressions, and sold 65,000, in its second full tracking week, January 20 to 26, as per Luminate.

"Celebrating 'Flowers' being #1 around the world again this week! I love that this record is connecting in such a positive way & it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you. These milestones are only made possible by the listeners & my incredible fans. Endlessly thankful," Cyrus said in tweet.

"Kill Bill" by SZA stayed in the second spot, followed by Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero," "Creepin'" by The Weeknd, Metro Boomin and 21 Savage, "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras, "Die For You" by The Weeknd, and "Rich Flex" by Drake and 21 Savage.

Former top charter "As It Was" by Harry Styles rose to the ninth spot, while TikTok hit "Golden Hour" by JVKE completed the Top 10.

Cyrus earlier announced that her new album "Endless Summer Vacation" will be released on March 10.

"Flowers" was released on January 13, the birthday of her ex-partner Liam Hemsworth.

The song has a similar sound to "I Will Survive" by Gloria Gaynor, some critics said. Fans have also been pointing out how the song seems like a response to Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man" as it tweaks some of the lyrics of the song. Hemsworth allegedly dedicated the song to Cyrus.

The daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus started her career with the series "Hannah Montana" on Disney Channel.

She has since released seven albums including "Meet Miley Cyrus" (2007), "Breakout" (2008), and "Can't Be Tamed" (2010) with the same Hannah Montana vibe.

She rebranded with an all-out party vibe in "Bangerz" (2013), followed by "Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz" (2015), "Younger Now" (2017), and "Plastic Hearts" (2020).

Cyrus has won four World Music Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, 19 Teen Choice Awards, a People's Choice Award, and a GLAAD Media Award.

