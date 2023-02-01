McCoy de Leon retains only one photo on Instagram

MANILA – McCoy de Leon has wiped his Instagram page of all his photos but one, leaving his fans wondering if everything is okay with the actor.

A quick look at de Leon’s page would show that the only post he retained was a black and white photo of him with Elisse Joson and their daughter Felize, which was posted back in July 2022.

Netizens were abuzz at the start of the year after several screenshots of an alleged conversation between De Leon and a woman surfaced and turned viral.

Hours after the circulation of these personal messages, De Leon issued a public apology and in the process confirmed that he and Joson have broken up.

However, he stressed that the primary reason for his breakup with Joson was not another woman, although he did not specify the problem which he claimed to be the main reason that led to their split.

De Leon and Joson first met as housemates in the "Lucky 7" edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" in July 2016. After their months-long stay where they developed romantic feelings for each other, they exited the program to a large following that would be called "McLisse."

They later became a couple in real life.

The two then became first-time parents to Felize in April 2021 — a milestone they announced seven months later in November that year.

Related video: