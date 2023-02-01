Mars Ravelo's daughter wants Daniel Padilla as Captain Barbell

MANILA – As the series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” nears its end, the family of iconic comic book cartoonist is hoping that ABS-CBN will also do projects based on their patriarch’s other creations.

During the media conference of “Darna” Monday, Roberta Ravelo, daughter of Mars Ravelo, praiseds ABS-CBN for its production starring Jane de Leon.

“Talagang malaki ang ginawa ng ABS, malaking tulong. Talagang maganda ang pagkakagawa compared to others,” she revealed to reporters. “So far, 'yun ang the best, number 1 talaga 'yung Darna (ni ABS).”

Roberta also shared that the Kapamilya network is considering remakes of Captain Barbell and Dyesebel.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

“Captain Barbell or Lastikman, sana 'yun nga. Pero sabi nila either Dyesebel or Captain Barbell. Kaya lang ang Dyesebel limited lang 'yung story nun, hanggang lang ng ilalim ng tubig nun,” Roberta continued.

According to her, if she had the choice, she would want Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla to plray the popular Pinoy superhero Captain Barbell. She also hoped that the actor’s real-life girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo will be his leading lady in the remake.

“Magandang love team. Di ba kasi ikakasal sila. Malaki ang maitutulong nila sa Captain Barbell,” Roberta said.

Meanwhile, they are still thinking of a Kapamilya actress who will fit the role of the Filipina mermaid Dyesebel. But Janella Salvador, who played Valentina in the current “Darna,” might be a good option, she said.

Roberta said Salvador has the body to become the new Dyesebel. In 2014, Anne Curtis played the role of Dyesebel in the ABS-CBN series.

Last Friday, it was announced that "Darna" is down to its last two weeks.

"Darna" airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.



Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC



