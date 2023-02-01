Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira are now married

Musician Marc Anthony (R) and Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira (L) participate in a lighting ceremony to celebrate the golden anniversary of the Maestro Cares Foundation at the Empire State Building in New York, New York in this December 5, 2022 file photo. Sarah Yenesel, Pool/EPA-EFE

Latin superstar Marc Anthony has tied the knot with Nadia Ferreira, a report recently confirmed.

In an article, Hola! magazine said that the wedding was held at Pérez Art Museum in Miami.

Among the invited guests at the event were Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi and members of the Beckham family.

According to People magazine, Marc Anthony had an on and off relationship with Jennifer Lopez and had twins. They finalized their divorce in 2014.

Lopez recently reunited and married Ben Affleck.

--with a report from Agence France Presse

RELATED VIDEO: