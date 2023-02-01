Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Jane de Leon, other 'Darna' stars go on camping trip

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 01 2023 11:45 AM

Actress Jane de Leon and other stars of ABS-CBN's hit fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna" went on a camping trip.

On Instagram, De Leon uploaded photos of her with young actor Zaijian Jaranilla and Joj Agpangan enjoying the great outdoors.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by J A N E (@imjanedeleon)

In the series, Jaranilla plays Ding, Narda's brother, while Agpangan plays Narda's best friend.

Last Monday, it was announced that "Darna" is fnow down to its last two weeks.

"Darna" airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.
 
