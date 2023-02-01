Is Janella Salvador ready to fall in love again?

MANILA – Janella Salvador maintains a civil relationship with her former boyfriend Markus Paterson, who is also the father of her two-year-old son Jude.

In an interview at the sidelines of the final press conference for “Mars Ravelos’ Darna” on Monday, Salvador said that she and Paterson have a joint parenting arrangement with Jude.

“Okay naman, we are co-parenting ng maayos. Okay naman, wala namang problema,” she said.

It was in September 2022 when Paterson confirmed that he and Salvador had separated nearly a year prior. Before that, Salvador mentioned being a single mother, without directly addressing her status with Paterson.

On being a single mom, Salvador said: “It is the best experience of my life so far. Happy ako, I can’t believe I have a two-year-old now. It’s nice to see him growing into the person that he’s turning out to be.”

Salvador was also asked if she’s open to fall in love again if someone comes along.

“I guess, yeah open naman ako,” she said without elaborating further.

With "Mars Ravelo's Darna" down to its last two weeks, Salvador said she plans to concentrate on her upcoming concert before accepting another acting role.

She also mentioned that she’s open to doing another television series, or even movies.

“I’m gonna be doing movies pero wala pang sure. Mga pitches pa lang sa ngayon so I’m gonna be focusing on my concert,” she said.

“Darna” will air its final episode on February 10.

