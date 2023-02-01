Inigo Pascual releases acoustic 'Lockdown Sessions' EP

MANILA -- Inigo Pascual has released a reimagined version of his 2021 international album "Options," which featured the hit single "Catching Feelings."

The new album, dubbed “Lockdown Sessions,” includes stripped-down, acoustic versions of the songs “Options,” “Neverland,” key track “Not Him,” and more.



"This EP feels like closing an important chapter in my life. The 'Catching Feelings' era.. So grateful and so blessed to have been able to work with everyone who was a part of #OptionsTheAlbum. Hope you guys find the time to dig in to this EP and feel the lyrics more with these acoustic versions! These songs are are very important to me," Pascual wrote on Instagram.

"Options" features 12 tracks that he recorded with international music producers and songwriters.

