Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Former "Idol Philippines" contestant Carlo Bautista has released an alternative rock version of the hit ballad "Sa Mga Bituin Na Lang Ibubulong."

Originally sung by actor JM De Guzman, the track was composed by Kyle Raphael Borbon and hailed as Best Song in the songwriting competition Himig Handog 2018. It carries the message of longing, uneasiness, and the pain of a heartbreak.

"Sa Mga Bituin Na Lang Ibubulong" is now available on various music platforms. Its visualizer is uploaded on ABS-CBN Music's YouTube channel.





For the reimagined version, Bautista and music producer Darwin Hernandez elevated the song's emotion by making it more impassioned with its rock touch suited for "hugot" and "senti" moments.



Bautista, a pop-alternative singer-songwriter, has previously released the track "Puro Laro," which was featured in the IWantTFC series "Mga Batang Poz," and “Kwarto.”

He also recorded music demos for hitmakers like Gary Valenciano and even joined the singing competition "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on "It's Showtime" back in 2018.

Related video: