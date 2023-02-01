Watch more News on iWantTFC



MANILA -- Actress Dolly de Leon marked her homecoming Wednesday at the University of the Philippines with the launch of her advocacy “Hulmahan,” a benefit art auction showcasing old shoe moldings from shoe factories in Marikina closed down by the pandemic.

“Magtulungan na lang tayo lahat, mahirap mag-isa,“ de Leon told ABS-CBN News, downplaying her influence in promoting the art auction which will open in March, coinciding with the third year since the Metro Manila-wide lockdown.

De Leon still possesses the afterglow of her latest nomination as best supporting actress at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards and her win in Sweden for “Triangle of Sadness”.

However, she made an appeal to fans who criticized her non-inclusion in the Oscars best supporting actress nominations. “Huwag na tayong mag-maasim, let’s just embrace what we have!” she exclaimed.

De Leon will travel to London on February 16 to attend the BAFTA Awards.