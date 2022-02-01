SM Entertainment opens 2022 auditions to all nationalities

Screenshot from Girls' Generation's Gee music video.

MANILA — "Now, your turn."

Korean company SM Entertainment on Monday announced that they are opening their auditions for new idols to all nationalities.

The "Kwangya" global audition will be open to anyone born from 2003 until 2011 to the following categories: vocal, dance, rap, and acting.

Applications can be made through their website until February 20.

After applying, they will go through an online and offline audition before the final result.

Those who will pass the auditions will get to join the SM Center "Kwangya" tour. They will also have the chance to receive training at SM Entertainment, and/or sign a contract with SM Entertainment.

SM Entertainment has so far launched the careers of hit K-pop groups TVXQ, Super Junior, Girls Generation, SHINee, f(x), EXO, Red Velvet, NCT, and aespa.

