MANILA -- Actress-singer Sharon Cuneta received a birthday surprise from the cast and crew of the top-rating action-drama series "Ang Probinsyano."

In an Instagram post on Monday, Cuneta said she was touched by the sweet gesture.

"I have received four birthday cakes since I arrived back in Ilocos. But today, as my director, crew, and staff surprised me with my fourth cake and sang the birthday song to me, I was seriously touched that I cried!" she said.

"It means so much to me to feel loved, especially now. Thank you so much!" she added. "May pa-merienda pa na spaghetti and pork bbq para sa lahat!"

It was last November when Cuneta finally appeared in the top-rating ABS-CBN series as Aurora.



"Ang Probinsyano" airs weeknights via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.