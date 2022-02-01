Screenshot

Robert Pattinson’s Batman will be in theaters this March 4, Warner Bros. Pictures announced Monday.

Matt Reeves, the movie’s director, was thrilled to share the news and uploaded the new clip on Vimeo.

Many of you may have seen this scene from @TheBatman floating around online, so I decided to put it on my vimeo in 4k. #AdvanceTickets go on sale 2/10! In the meantime, hope you enjoy this sneak peak... #TheBatman comes out #OnlyInTheaters on March 4th!https://t.co/ZIA8RjHqen — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 30, 2022

"Many of you may have seen this scene from @TheBatman floating around online, so I decided to put it on my Vimeo in 4k," he said in a tweet.

In the new scene, Pattinson visited a funeral and saved a kid from a car crash.

When the driver was ordered by the police to come out, he was taped with a bomb and a letter for Batman.

Joining Pattinson are Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler in Gotham, Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon, Peter Sarsgaard as D.A. Gil Colson, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

Last year, the production for the new film had to shut down midway due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before halting anew when Pattinson was reported to have contracted the virus.

