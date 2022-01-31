Jill (Jodi Sta. Maria) confirms the identity of her husband David’s (Zanjoe Marudo) mistress. ABS-CBN

Jodi Sta. Maria wowed viewers of “The Broken Marriage Vow” on Monday with her portrayal of a devastated Dr. Jill Ilustre, who finally confirmed her worst suspicions.

In the January 31 TV broadcast of the primetime series, Jill found proof of her husband David’s (Zanjoe Marudo) infidelity — a bag hidden in the trunk of his car.

Its contents: a pack of condoms and a secret phone which he only uses to contact his mistress, Lexy (Sue Ramirez).

Aside from seeing damning photos of the affair, worse, Jill also discovered that her supposed close friends have been aware of David cheating all along. In fact, they were all together during a recent vacation, going by David’s latest snaps.

As Jill was confronted with the harsh truth, she had a view of her husband’s birthday party which gathered the friends who betrayed her trust, plus Lexy. At one point, Jill also caught sight of David and Lexy holding hands during the celebration.

The scene unfolded with no dialogue, with Sta. Maria only conveying Jill’s dumbfounded reaction non-verbally, fans noticed.

On Twitter, a flood of comments praised Sta. Maria’s nuanced performance, which, some noted, was refreshing in its restraint as opposed to the traditional hysterics in mistress dramas. (See tweets below.)

In the same episode, Jill also warned off Enzo (Joem Bascon), the abusive boyfriend of her student and accomplice, Diane (Jane Oineza).

Directed by Connie Macatuno and Andoy Ranay, “The Broken Marriage Vow” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and Jeepney Tv, with 48-hour advanced episodes available on iWantTFC and Viu.

