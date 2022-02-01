New 'Scream' film hits PH theaters

In 'Scream,' Neve Campbell returns as Sidney Prescott, the role that she first played in 1996 in the global blockbuster horror film series.

Known for its scary scenes and clever take on the slasher film genre, the original spawned sequels with its characters becoming favorites of a devoted fanbase.

"I sometimes go to do these autograph conventions, and it's just such a great experience because they're uber-fans. You know, the people who come to those places, they're dressed up, they come and covered in blood. Or they come as Sidney Prescott, or they come covered in tattoos with my face on their legs, which is a very strange experience, where they get me to sign my signature and then they tattoo it the next day. And I have a terrible autograph! So I'm like, ‘Are you sure? Really.’ Because I learned that there's such nice people and so excited to meet us," Campbell shares.

Neve Campbell and David Arquette return to 'Scream' franchise.

In the new film, Campbell is joined by original cast mates Courtney Cox and David Arquette. Arquette says it's bittersweet to come back to a role that he first played under the direction of the late filmmaker and acclaimed horror master Wes Craven.

"It was just an honor to be continuing what he started and be part of such a beautiful experience," Arquette notes.

'Scream' introduces new characters led by Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Jack Quaid. Barrera, who also starred in the musical 'In The Heights,' admits being nervous when she first came on-board, knowing that she's sharing the screen with actors who played iconic characters that she herself admired.

"I just wanted to be good, and in the scenes that I shared with the original actors, and just not suck. I’m just so grateful to be there, you know, so grateful to get to be a part of this incredible franchise," Barrera says.

The latest installment of 'Scream' will hit Philippine theaters on February 2, with sneak peeks on February 1.