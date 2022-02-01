MANILA – Celebrity couple Kim Chiu and Xian Lim ushered in the Year of the Water Tiger together.

The Filipino-Chinese stars dressed up in outfits with touches of red as they posed with their elaborate setup for the celebration.

"Happy Chinese New Year, everyone," Lim said in an Instagram post on Monday.

In a recent vlog, Chiu revealed that Lim courted her for over a year after they worked together in the ABS-CBN series "My Binondo Girl."

Lim, for his part, explained that he didn't mind pursuing Chiu that long because he wanted a "strong foundation" for their relationship.

"A relationship is like building a house. Dapat strong 'yung foundation niyo. Hindi strong 'yung foundation niyo kung laro-laro lang 'yung sa umpisa. Mabilis lang din 'yung mabubuwag," he said.

"Make sure the foundation is great before you jump into anything. Kung bigla niyo lang sinagot 'yung tao, konting yanig lang, wala na," he added.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012, although it was only in 2018 when the actress first confirmed their relationship.