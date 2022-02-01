Screengrab from Janelle Lewis' TikTok post

MANILA -- Beauty queen Janelle Lewis finally admitted that she is dating actor Kiko Estrada.

The Miss World Philippines 2021 Second Princess set the record straight in a press conference for her latest project, the psychological suspense thriller "Takas," which will premiere via KTX.ph on February 10.

“We're dating po. Me and Kiko po are dating po. Yes po,” the 20-year-old actress said.

Lewis also made it clear that she has nothing to do with the breakup of Estrada and actress Heaven Peralejo.

"Just to set things straight po, I came into the picture a few months after,” she said.

It was last October, a month after deleting all her photos with Estrada on social media, when Peralejo confirmed that she is single.

She and Estrada revealed being a couple in late August, but only a week later drew fresh speculation when he appeared to sever their connection on social media.