MANILA – Iya Villania shared a bit of trivia about how Drew Arellano proposed to her to mark their eighth wedding anniversary.

In a post on Instagram, Villania posted a photo and a video of the day Arellano got down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage.

Without disclosing where it happened, Villania wrote: “He was supposed to propose to me on the dock in the background (right where my nose is), but it was so cold I didn’t want to go there. So instead, he proposed to me in the castle that no one else really wanted to go to but me.”

Villania said her then boyfriend was struggling to keep it a surprise because she kept on asking him where he would propose.

When Arellano finally did, Villania said it still took her a while for it to sink in “even if I was waiting in anticipation during the trip.”

“I think now, with 3 kids in and another on the way, it couldn’t be more real. What a life I have with you, love @drewarellano. 18 yrs together, 8 yrs married, and still forever to go. Love you, beb, happy anniversary.”

Villania and Arellano were in a long-term relationship before they tied the knot in Nasugbu, Batangas in January 2014.

The couple is set to welcome their fourth child in June.