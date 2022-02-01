‘All of Us Are Dead’ actor Yoon Chan-Young and Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz. Instagram: @yooncy1, @francinesdiaz

MANILA — “Ikamamatay ko ‘to!”

This was the reaction of actress Francine Diaz to a message from South Korean actor Yoon Chan-young, who is known for his role as Cheong-san in the Netflix zombie series “All of Us Are Dead.”

Diaz shared a screenshot of the DM from Yoon’s account @yooncy1 through Instagram Stories. It appears he initiated the exchange, with a waving hand emoji.

“Cheong san! Saranghae!” Diaz captioned her Stories update, tagging the actor’s account.

Around the same time, Diaz tweeted, “Kay Cheong san lang ako papayag ma-seenzone,” with crying and heart emojis.

Kay cheong san lang ako papayag ma seen zoned.😭❤️ #AllOfUsAreDead — Francine Diaz (@francinecarreld) February 1, 2022

It was not immediately clear whether Diaz and Yoon went on to have a conversation after the latter, in Gen Z speak, slid into her DMs.

“All of Us Are Dead,” which is currently a trending series on Netflix, follows high school students who are left with no choice but to battle zombies — their former classmates — in a desperate bid to survive while trapped inside their campus.